Man found shot to death in Jacksonville’s Avondale neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot in Jacksonville’s Avondale neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. tonight, officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Johns Avenue after a 911 caller heard gunshots and found a man lying in the street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating what happened and have not yet identified any suspects in this shooting.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.