2 Duval County inmates die while in JSO custody

Robert Shaffer (L) and Walter Matthews (R) died while in-custody at the Duval County Jail, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported two inmate deaths at the Duval County Jail within the past week, bringing the in-custody death total to over 10 inmates this year.

According to JSO, 62-year-old Robert Shaffer died Sunday, four days after he was arrested. Police said correction officers found him in acute distress. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

JSO said Shaffer possibly had a medical episode since detectives had a documented medical condition before his arrest.

On Friday, JSO said 49-year-old Walter Matthews, who was arrested in April, died after he was hospitalized since July for pre-existing medical issues.

The two deaths bring Jacksonville’s total in-custody deaths in 2023 to 14 inmates.