AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle.

The program will provide safe rides home starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. AAA prepares to rescue more than 360,000 drivers with car trouble this holiday weekend.

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

SERVICE AREAS

FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

PHONE NUMBER

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Click here for more information.