Jacksonville animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions over Black Friday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The pet adoption fee will be waived at both the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services this weekend.

The Humane Society’s Black Friday free adoption special will begin this Friday, Nov. 24, which is Black Friday, and continue through this Sunday, Nov. 26.

Hundreds of available dogs and cats will be available at the JHS Adoption, Education and Pet Help Center located at 8464 Beach Blvd. and at ACPS located at 2020 Forest St.

People are invited to come out to either shelter and meet the wide variety of available pets. In addition to the animals available at JHS, ACPS will be bringing additional dogs to be showcased for adoption on Friday. Free adoptions will also continue on Saturday and Sunday at both locations.

“Black Friday is all about savings. Why not save a life this season?” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “The holidays are a great time to add a new member to the family and we’re looking forward to seeing many animals at both JHS and ACPS join their new loving homes this weekend!”

Hours of adoption:

JHS: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 24, through Sunday, November 26.

ACPS: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 24, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26.

JHS and ACPS are closed on Thanksgiving.

Additional fees may apply. All pets are altered, microchipped and vaccinated prior to adoption.

For any questions about the Black Friday free adoption special, visit jaxhumane.org or call 904-724-8766.