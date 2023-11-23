PHOTOS: Local babies born just in time for Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – HCA Florida Memorial Hospital welcomed five local babies earlier this week — just in time for Thanksgiving.

According to the hospital, all moms and their babies are healthy and well, and of course, very thankful for their newest family member.

Baby Amoura sure knows how to dress for the occasion. She wore an orange beanie surrounded by sunflowers and baby pumpkins

Baby girl Amoura (HCA Florida Memorial Hospital)

Baby Steven cannot wait for some turkey!

Baby Steven (HCA Florida Memorial Hospital)

Fraternal twins Amir and Araya are simply the cutest

Fraternal twins Amir and Araya (HCA Florida Memorial Hospital)

Baby boy Andrew in a bed of fall leaves

Baby Andrew (HCA Florida Memorial Hospital)

Congratulations to the parents!