2 Clay County teens dead after overnight crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla - Two teenagers have died in a crash in Clay County overnight.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17 year old girl and an 18 year old boy was traveling southbound on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway around 11:45 pm.

The vehicle left the roadway onto the west shoulder, colliding with a tree. After colliding with the tree, the car overturned, coming to final rest upside down in a retention pond - partially submerged.

The two occupants were pronounced deceased on scene by Clay County Fire Rescue.