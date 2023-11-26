19-year-old man killed in shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – EDITOR’S NOTE: The Lake City Police Department had previously indicated the victim was 23 years old. They acknowledged the victim’s age was incorrect and indicated the victim was 19 years old.

A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Sunday in Lake City, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Police said they responded to Northwest Long Street at around 3:42 a.m. after getting a report of gunshots from their gunshot detection system.

When they arrived, officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders applied first aid to the man and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are in the process of speaking to the victim’s family and possible witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 and speak with Investigator Poteat.