Argument between coworkers leads to shooting at Jacksonville gas station: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an argument Monday morning led to gunfire.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two men who work together got into an argument outside the Circle K gas station on New Berlin Road and one shot the other in the chest. JSO did not say where the two men worked or what started the argument.

JSO said the unidentified shooter remained at the Northside scene and was cooperating.

No other information was immediately available.