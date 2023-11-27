61º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Argument between coworkers leads to shooting at Jacksonville gas station: JSO

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
JSO investigates shooting at New Berlin Road gas station. (Travis Gibson, Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an argument Monday morning led to gunfire.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two men who work together got into an argument outside the Circle K gas station on New Berlin Road and one shot the other in the chest. JSO did not say where the two men worked or what started the argument.

JSO said the unidentified shooter remained at the Northside scene and was cooperating.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter