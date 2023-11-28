2 men shot, killed on North Orange Street in West St. Augustine: SJSO

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County deputies are investigating after two men were shot and killed late Monday night in West St. Augustine, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. on North Orange Street near Webster Elementary School. When they arrived they found a vehicle with two men who had died from apparent gunshot injuries.

The SJCSO said no arrests have been made and no suspects have been located. They said this was an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation.

If you have information related to this investigation, please notify SJSO at crimetips@sjso.org or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You can also download the smartphone app, P3TIPS.