Incident at Avenues Mall leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

JSO responded to the Avenues Mall on Friday following an incident that injured at least one person.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was transported to a local hospital on Friday with life-threatening injuries after an incident at the Avenues Mall.

Multiple members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were at the mall and the scene was still active as of 3:30 p.m.

Videos shared with News4JAX show police tape and what appears to be blood on the floor inside the food court.

Heavy police presence at the Avenues Mall. We’re working to learn what transpired here. Stay updated with the latest on @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/iIcoWuezou — Aleesia Hatcher (@AHatcherNews) December 1, 2023

News4JAX has reached out to management at the mall and they responded with the following statement: “Please direct your inquiry to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.”

News4JAX is waiting to hear back from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Come back for more updates.