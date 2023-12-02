Clay County deputy arrested, charged with DUI following crash while on duty, deputies say

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Friday and is accused of driving under the influence following a crash that happened while he was on duty, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Austin Wiser rear-ended a vehicle at around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 218 and Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg.

Officials said Wiser was on duty and driving his assigned agency vehicle at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, a CCSO supervisor responded to the scene and became concerned about possible signs of impairment, deputies said.

Florida Highway Patrol was called to conduct an impartial investigation into the accident and the possible DUI.

Wiser was arrested and booked at the Clay County jail. He’s being charged with driving under the influence, deputies said.

According to CCSO, Wiser has been a Clay County deputy for seven years, and he has been administratively reassigned pending the outcome of the case.

“The Clay County Sheriff’s Office holds its personnel to the highest standards, and any violation of the law is taken seriously. We are committed to maintaining the trust of our community, and appropriate action will be taken following the conclusion of the investigation,” CCSO Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a statement.