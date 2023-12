A family-friendly event was held by Nemours Kids Health at Everbank Stadium Saturday morning.

Thousands of locals gathered for a 5K, 10K, and a one-mile fun run. Run courses include scenic routes through downtown, along the St. Johns River and over the iconic Hart Bridge.

All proceeds will support the Nemours Children’s Compassionate Care Fund, which restores the health of critically ill and injured children wherever the need is greatest.