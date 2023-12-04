Man shot during overnight carjacking, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 60s was shot in the torso early Monday morning when someone stole his pick-up truck, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were called to McConihe Street near Whitner Street around 12:45 a.m. because of reports that someone had been shot.

They found the man with a gunshot wound in his chest/abdominal area and he was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators said it appeared the man was shot while being robbed of his pick-up truck. Detectives were working to interview witnesses about the suspect and the stolen truck.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.