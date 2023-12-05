60º
Clay County sheriff announces plans to patrol Saturday’s large-scale holiday events

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook (WJXT)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook held a news conference Tuesday to talk about mobilizing over 150 personnel to patrol large-scale holiday events on Dec. 9.

The news conference was held at the Town of Orange Park Pavilion, near the Orange Park Police Department.

According to Clay Today, the events on Saturday include four separate Christmas parades in Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Middleburg and Penney Farms.

The Penney Farms parade starts at 9 a.m., the Keystone Heights and Oakleaf parades start at 6 p.m., and the Middleburg parade starts at 7 p.m.

There is also a lighted boat parade scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Whitey’s Fish Camp.

