14-year-old dies, 13-year-old injured after mini bike crashes into dump truck on Myrtle Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy died and a 13-year-old boy was injured after a mini bike they were riding on collided with a dump truck on South Myrtle Avenue near the Prime Osborn Center on Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the dump truck was going north on Myrtle Avenue when it slowed down to turn right onto eastbound Harper Street. People in a white minivan behind the dump truck said they saw the moment when the two teenagers on the minibike sped by traveling off the sidewalk and into the road as the dump truck was making its right turn. The teenagers struck the passenger side of the dump truck, JSO said.

The 13-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger were thrown off the bike, police said. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department transported both boys to a local hospital.

Police said the 13-year-old sustained minor injuries and is in stable condition. The 14-year-old died at the hospital.

According to police, the dump truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said there are no indicators of impairment.

Police want to remind the community that minibikes are not safe to operate on roadways. Drivers need to have a license, and they need to be at least 16 years old.

The death marked the 169th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.