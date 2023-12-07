Georgia man dies in crash involving JTA bus on New Kings Road, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Georgia man died Thursday morning after his truck collided with a Jacksonville Transportation Authority passenger bus while traveling on U.S. 1 (New Kings Road), according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said the bus was traveling northbound on New Kings Road in the left turn lane, while the driver of the pickup truck was traveling southbound in the inside lane.

According to troopers, the bus driver began to turn left onto Old Kings Road when the pickup truck driver crashed into the right side of the bus.

The pickup truck driver, a 38-year-old man from Folkston, Georgia, died on the scene.

The bus driver, a 40-year-old man from Jacksonville, sustained minor injuries, according to FHP.

According to the FHP report, the pickup truck driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.