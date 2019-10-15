3 top options for cheap breakfast and brunch food in Jacksonville

In search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable breakfast and brunch restaurants around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Maple Street Biscuit Company

photo: john l./yelp

Topping the list is the Maple Street Biscuit Company. Located at 2004 San Marco Blvd. in San Marco, the Southern and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers comfort food and more, is the highest-rated cheap breakfast and brunch restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 887 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers are enthusiastic about both the chicken and biscuits at this spot. Try The Garden Egg biscuit, which comes with a fried egg, collard greens and hot sauce. Take a peek at the full menu here.

2. Southern Roots Filling Station

Photo: gisell b./Yelp

Southern Roots Filling Station, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers bagels and more, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 225 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1275 King St. to see for yourself. This spot serves up a rice and beans bowl on a sliding scale. Customers can pay between $2-$7 based on their means.

3. Sippers Coffeehouse

Photo: hunter h./Yelp

Check out Sippers Coffeehouse, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 181 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, by heading over to 7643 Gate Parkway, Suite #101. Per its Yelp business description, this spot was founded in 2003 but it's been under its current ownership since 2009.

