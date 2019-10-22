3Natives Açaí & Juicery makes Mandarin debut, with salads and more

A new spot to score salads, juices, smoothies and soups has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Mandarin, called 3Natives Açaí & Juicery, is located at 11362 San Jose Blvd., Suite 4.

3Natives Açaí & Juicery is "a healthy lifestyle cafe serving fresh pressed juices, açaí bowls with fresh local produce," according to the business's Facebook page.

On the menu, you'll also see health shots, wraps, bagels and salads. Catering services are also available.

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

And Dejae T. wrote, "This is literally the best açaí bar and juicery ever. So aesthetically pleasing, and everything is fresh and delicious!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 3Natives Açaí & Juicery is open from 8 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

