Check out the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Holiday Hill neighborhood

Spending time in Holiday Hill? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a European cafe to a Mexican cantina.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Holiday Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Balkan Cafe

PHOTO: KRISTIN p./YELP

Topping the list is modern European spot Balkan Cafe. Located at 8595 Beach Blvd., Suite 305, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp. Here you'll find classic Balkan comfort foods like sudzuka (grilled beef link sausages), ćevapi, chicken Alfredo and grilled chicken salad.

2. Alyona's Coffee

Next up is Alyona's Coffee, a spot to score espresso, coffee and tea, situated at 7850 Atlantic Blvd. The coffee shop has its own drive-thru, and in addition to hot and cold coffee and tea drinks, you can order smoothies and "frullatos" and Italian sodas. With five stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. La Nopalera

Photo: cayla t./Yelp

Mexican spot La Nopalera is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. The menu features classic, casual Mexican fare such as chimichangas, enchiladas, tacos, chalupas, fajitas and taquitos. Lunch specials are served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Head over to 8818 Atlantic Blvd. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.