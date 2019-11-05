Check out the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Mandarin neighborhood

Visiting Mandarin, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a frozen custard spot to a salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mandarin, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Whit's Frozen Custard of Mandarin

photo: abbey m./yelp

Topping the list is Whit's Frozen Custard of Mandarin, a spot to score desserts and ice cream and frozen yogurt. Located at 11362 San Jose Blvd., Suite #3, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp. This spot serves up a banana split for $6.50. Take a gander at the full menu here.

2. Julington Creek Fish Camp

Photo: vivien m./Yelp

Next up is New American and Southern spot Julington Creek Fish Camp, offering seafood and more, situated at 12760 San Jose Blvd. With four stars out of 540 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. As the name suggests, this spot is situated on the banks of Julington Creek.

3. Dep Nails & Spa

Photo: crystal w./Yelp

Nail salon and waxing spot Dep Nails & Spa is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 11700 San Jose Blvd., Suite #2, 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews. In need of a manicure? This spot has you covered. It will cost you $15. See the full menu of services here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.