Check out the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Confederate Point neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Confederate Point has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese spot to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Confederate Point, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. El Mofongo

photo: sarah g./yelp

Topping the list is bakery, Cuban and Dominican spot El Mofongo. Located at 6011 103rd St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp. You'll find plantains, roast pork, tilapia and more on the menu here.

2. Pho 99 Vietnamese Grill

photo: pho 99 vietnamese grill/yelp

Next up is Vietnamese spot Pho 99 Vietnamese Grill, which offers soups and bubble tea, situated at 5024 Blanding Blvd. With four stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Check out the fried chicken wings and Thai style chicken satay among the menu offerings at this spot.

3. E'clat Nails & Spa

photo: yesenia i./yelp

Nail salon E'clat Nails & Spa is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5175 Blanding Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews. In addition to nails, Yelpers also tout this spot's eyebrow services.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.