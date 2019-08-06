Check out the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Deerwood neighborhood

Visiting Deerwood, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop to an authentic Chinese restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Deerwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sippers Coffeehouse

photo: jax f./yelp

Topping the list is bakery and breakfast/brunch spot Sippers Coffeehouse, which offers coffee, tea and more. Located at 7643 Gate Parkway, Suite 101, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp. The casual cafe serves hot and cold coffee and tea drinks as well as breakfast items, like croissant sandwiches, muffins, oatmeal and more.

2. Saucy Kitchen

PHOTO: MARK W./YELP

Next up is New American spot Saucy Kitchen, which offers salads and sandwiches, situated at 7860 Gate Parkway, Suite 116. Here, you'll find simple comfort foods such as "fork and knife" sandwiches, hot soups, flat breads and fresh salads. With 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Timwah Dim Sum Restaurant

PHOTO: STEVE T./YELP

Timwah Dim Sum Restaurant, a Chinese spot that offers dim sum and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 281 Yelp reviews. The menu features traditional Cantonese dishes, such as steamed buns, fried rice, rice noodle bowls, sesame balls and steamed bok choy. Head over to 8358 Point Meadows Drive to see for yourself.

