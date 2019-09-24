Check out the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Fairfax neighborhood

Spending time in Fairfax? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a a bookstore to a garden and home decor shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Fairfax, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Chamblin Bookmine

Photo: kim w./Yelp

Topping the list is bookstore Chamblin Bookmine. Located at 4551 Roosevelt Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp. The bookstore buys, sells and trades new, used and rare books, magazines and other written works. Check out the shop's full calendar of events here.

2. Fuji Sushi

photo: karen w./yelp

Fuji Sushi, a Japanese restaurant and sushi bar that offers noodle bowls, salads and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 77 Yelp reviews. The menu features classic Japanese dishes, such as ramen noodle soups, fried rice, curries, katsu meals and tempuras, as well as fresh sushi rolls and sashimi. Head over to 4495 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 314, to see for yourself.

3. Philips Garden Store & Furniture

PHOTO: ira g./YELP

And then there's Philips Garden Store & Furniture, a local favorite with five stars out of 10 reviews. At the family-owned garden supplies store, you'll find a large variety of outdoor plants, furniture and decor items, as well as ceramic pots, bird baths and high-quality garden tools. Stop by 4234 Herschel St. to check it out next time you're in the neighborhood.

