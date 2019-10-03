Check out the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

Visiting Jacksonville Heights, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sushi spot to a Mexican restaurant.

1. Sushi Yee

PHOTO: Bernard T./YELP

Topping the list is casual Japanese eatery Sushi Yee. Located at 7628 103rd St., Suite 3, the grab-and-go sushi spot is the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. Aside from sushi rolls and sashimi, look for tempura, teriyaki ad hibachi meals, bento boxes and more on the menu.

2. El Tapatio

Photo: yuriy s./Yelp

Next up is Mexican restaurant and Latin grocery store El Tapatio, situated at 7900 103rd St., Suite 32. The menu features authentic Mexican fare, such as sopes, tortas, fajitas, chimichangas and enchiladas, with daily lunch specials served until 4 p.m. In the grocery store section, you'll find staples of Latin cuisine as well as Mexican pastries and a "carniceria," or butcher shop. With four stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Publix

PHOTO: susan p./YELP

Publix, a Florida-based grocery store chain, is another top choice. Here you'll find fresh meats, produce and seafood, as well as a full bakery, deli and frozen foods section. Fresh flowers and herbs, decorative plants and seasonal decor items are also available. Yelpers give the supermarket, located at 7628 103rd St., four stars out of 11 reviews.

