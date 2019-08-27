Check out the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Normandy neighborhood

Spending time in Normandy? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Southern soul food spot to a Vietnamese eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Normandy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Soul Food Bistro

Topping the list is the West Side location of Southern spot Soul Food Bistro, which serves soul food and comfort food. Situated at 5310 Lenox Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp.

The contemporary, family-friendly restaurant has a dinner buffet and specialty menu that features fried chicken, braised ox tails, pork chops, smoked turkey and honey baked ham.

2. Yummy Pho

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Next up is Vietnamese spot Yummy Pho, which offers soups and more at its 5835 Normandy Blvd. location. The casual eatery serves traditional Vietnamese fare, such as phở noodle soups, rice platters, stir fry dishes and tapioca milk teas. With four stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Aunt Jan's Kitchen

PHOTO: leah a./YELP

Traditional American spot Aunt Jan's Kitchen is another top choice for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Yelpers give the business, located at 5049 Normandy Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews. Look for New American classics like egg plates, omelets, pancakes, sub sandwiches, hamburgers, soups and homemade desserts on the menu.

