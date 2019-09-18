Check out the 4 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Loretto neighborhood

Visiting Loretto, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a deli and brunch spot to a pizza and grill.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Loretto, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Bagels R Us

Photo: T C./Yelp

Topping the list is deli, breakfast and brunch spot Bagels R Us, which offers bagels and more. Located at 11629 San Jose Blvd., Suite 1, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp.

Satisfy bagel cravings at this spot, which also offers about 14 cream cheese varieties including bacon and cheddar, jalapeño and strawberry. The menu also features breakfast platters with eggs, thick cut Challah French toast and more as well as croissants, cinnamon rolls and cream cheese danishes.

2. Sushi Garden

Photo: philip x./Yelp

Next up is sushi bar Sushi Garden, which offers ramen and more, situated at 4268 Oldfield Crossing Drive, Suite 106 With 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Sushi Garden draws locals for date night and family outings. It serves up a variety of creative sushi rolls, tempura and Japanese dishes in a cozy setting. Sushi bar entrees include a love boat filled with 14 pieces of sushi, 15 pieces of sashimi plus spicy tuna, California and more. (View the menu).

3. Vino's Pizza & Grill

Photo: billy r./Yelp

Italian spot Vino's Pizza & Grill, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4268 Oldfield Crossing Drive, four stars out of 72 reviews.

This spot draws a crowd at lunchtime with menu offerings like barbecue wings, gourmet pizzas, calzones, hot subs and salads. Try customer favorites like the pepperoni pizza or Greek pizza (it comes with red sauce, banana peppers, spinach, feta cheese and tomatoes).

4. First Watch

Photo: FIrst watch/Yelp

First Watch, a cafe, brunch and traditional American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 218 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11111-14 San Jose Blvd. to see for yourself.

The fast-growing nationwide chain is known for its bright decor, strong coffee and seasonal menu.

Get your comfort food fix with avocado toast, blueberry pancakes, short rib Benedict and pork belly bacon and grits. If you're seeking a different kind of fuel, try the A.M. Superfoods Bowl with coconut milk chia seed pudding and fresh bananas, berries, blackberry preserves and house-made granola.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.