Check out the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Arlington neighborhood

1. The Donut Shoppe

Topping the list is The Donut Shoppe, a spot to score doughnuts and more. Located at 1535 University Blvd. N, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp.

Though the shop doesn't have any tables, it serves a wide variety of classic doughnuts, including blueberry cake, glazed, eclairs, powdered sugar and chocolate. The Donut Shoppe also offers a 10-inch doughnut cake as well as coffee, milk, juice and soda to drink.

2. Wally's Gyros & Subs

Next up is New American, halal and Lebanese spot Wally's Gyros & Subs, situated at 1541 Cesery Blvd.

Aside from a variety of gyros, wraps and sub sandwiches, the restaurant serves Buffalo wings, falafel, spinach pies, grape leaves, salads and sides. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The restaurant also houses a small Middle Eastern grocery store that carries imported items and hookah supplies.

3. Mady's

Mady's, a spot to score salads, sandwiches and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews.

The diner serves homemade meals for breakfast and lunch, including French toast, grits, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, meatloaf, roasted pork and hot wings. Head over to 948 Cesery Blvd. to see for yourself.

4. Smoke In the City BBQ

Check out Smoke In the City BBQ, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features smoked chicken, barbecue ribs, a pork sandwich and sides like smoked cabbage, mac and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw. You can find the food truck, which offers home-cooked barbecue, at 7120 Merrill Road.

