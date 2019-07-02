Check out the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Mandarin neighborhood

Visiting Mandarin, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream parlor to a sushi restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mandarin, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Whit's Frozen Custard

Photo: Jay p./Yelp

Topping the list is frozen custard spot Whit's Frozen Custard, which offers a wide selection of desserts. Located at 11362 San Jose Blvd., Suite 3, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp.

Aside from classic custard flavors — like vanilla and chocolate — and cones, the menu features banana split sundaes, milkshakes, strawberry shortcake and more. You can also create-your-own flavor.

2. Julington Creek Fish Camp

Photo: edward a./Yelp

Next up is New American and Southern seafood spot Julington Creek Fish Camp, situated at 12760 San Jose Blvd.With four stars out of 522 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite for lunch, dinner and drinks.

On the menu, look for fresh seafood, including raw oysters, crab cakes, shrimp and whole fried fish, plus pork chops, steaks, fried chicken and more.

3. Fuji Sushi

Photo: renda h./Yelp

Fuji Sushi, a Japanese restaurant and sushi bar, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 97 Yelp reviews.Head over to 11362 San Jose Blvd. to see for yourself.

Serving lunch and dinner, the eatery offers authentic Asian appetizers, such as agedashi tofu, edamame, gyoza and vegetable tempura. For your entree, look for hibachi meals and a wide variety of fresh and fried sushi rolls.

4. Mythical Mountain

Photo: erika d./Yelp

Finally, check out Mythical Mountain, which has earned five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the toy store, which offers comic books, collectible and more, at 11570 San Jose Blvd., Suite 13.

While comic books are the main attraction, the store also sells statues and action figures, Funko Pop figurines and vintage collectible items.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.