Check out the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Sandalwood neighborhood

Spending time in Sandalwood? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to an Italian eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sandalwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sid and Linda's Seafood Market and Restaurant

Topping the list is New American spot Sid and Linda's Seafood Market and Restaurant, which offers seafood and sandwiches. Located at 12220 Atlantic Blvd., Unit #109, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 245 reviews on Yelp. Per this spot's business description on Yelp, you'll find salmon, mahi-mahi, grouper and more here.

2. Thai Blossom Bistro

Photo: julie n./Yelp

Next up is bar and Thai spot Thai Blossom Bistro, serving desserts and more, situated at 10916 Atlantic Blvd., Suite #24. With 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. House specialties include fried rice in lobster curry, crispy duck in red curry and pineapple seafood rice. See the entire list here.

3. Bruster's Real Ice Cream

Photo: redner s./Yelp

Bruster's Real Ice Cream, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12224 Atlantic Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews. This chain spot offers more than two dozen flavors of ice cream, as well as sugar-free options.

4. Mama Mia's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant

Photo: ae e./Yelp

Mama Mia's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, an eatery that offers pizza and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 82 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12220 Atlantic Blvd., Suite #114, to see for yourself. Expect an array of veal and chicken entrees here, including Veal Piccata and Chicken Parmigiana. The business is closed on Mondays.

