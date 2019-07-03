Check out the 5 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Lakeshore neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Lakeshore has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from restaurants that rock Caribbean food to a shop that — literally — sells rocks.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lakeshore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sushi Bear Sushi & Grill

PHOTO: londonbridge x./YELP



Topping the list is sushi bar, Japanese and seafood spot Sushi Bear Sushi & Grill. Located at 4530 St. Johns Ave., Suite 9, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 298 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant offers not only sushi, but a variety of hibachi selections, such as grilled chicken, shrimp and steak. There are also daily drink specials. Yelper Ashley B. wrote, "Great as always! Good lunch specials, yummy sushi and hibachi. With check-in, you get a free house wine."

2. Puerto Plata Restaurant

Photo: scott w./Yelp

Next up is Cuban, Puerto Rican and Dominican spot Puerto Plata Restaurant, situated at 2045 Bayview Road With four stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Puerto Plata Restaurant's menu offers Puerto Rican favorites, including mofongo, as well as Dominican-style fried chicken and a Cuban sandwich. Yelper Rachel B. wrote, "Portions are huge and the food is consistent. I've never been disappointed with what I order and I like to try different things off the menu."

3. Star's Caribbean Restaurant

Photo: britnie g./Yelp

Caribbean spot Star's Caribbean Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1901 Blanding Blvd., four stars out of 62 reviews.

Star's Caribbean Restaurant offers mainly Jamaican favorites, like jerk chicken, oxtail and curry goat. Yelper RA EL G. wrote, my "wife had the jerk chicken and I went with the oxtail. Both were fantastic. The wait was not long at all and service was great."

4. Video Game Rescue

Photo: ashleigh m./Yelp

Video Game Rescue, a video game store and arcade that offers music and DVDs and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2415 Blanding Blvd., Suite 7 to see for yourself.

This spot topped news4jax.com's 2018 list of best gaming shops. The shop's motto is, "Bring an old friend back to life," and it says on its website, "We believe that just because a game is old, doesn't mean that it isn't worth playing! From old-school to new-gen, we cater to every brand of gamer."

5. Earth Gifts

Photo: Earth gifts/Yelp

Check out Earth Gifts, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gift shop at 1951 Stimson St.

A spot for both science and spirituality, Earth Gifts offers rocks, crystals, gemstones and fossils, as well as jewelry, candles, talismans, oils, books, runes, statuary and even feng shui supplies. Yelper Qian S. called it "the best metaphysical shop in the whole of Jacksonville!"

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.