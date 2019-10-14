Check out the 5 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Pickwick Park neighborhood

Visiting Pickwick Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from two salons to a grocery store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Pickwick Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Zoes Kitchen

Photo: zoes kitchen/Yelp

Topping the list is Mediterranean and Greek spot Zoes Kitchen, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 10422 San Jose Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect to find salad, soup, pitas, piadinas, sandwiches, kebabs and dishes like Mediterranean chicken, which comes with caramelized onions and two sides. Or go for a steak roll-u, which is a tortilla filled with beef, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and sauce.

2. Chick-fil-A

Next up is fast food spot Chick-fil-A, situated at 3280 Oak Bluff Lane With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The spot features a menu of breaded and grilled chicken sandwiches, as well as waffle fries, mac and cheese, salads, wraps and a breakfast menu. The eatery also offers a variety of milkshakes in flavors like strawberry, chocolate and cookies and cream.

3. Ling Nails

Nail salon and waxing spot Ling Nails is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 10400 San Jose Blvd., Suite 11, four stars out of 104 reviews.

The salon offers services like foot massages, pedicures, manicures, waxing, gel full sets, nail art removal, acrylic full sets and more.

4. Corasp The Salon

Photo: rebecca w./Yelp

Corasp The Salon, a hair salon and nail salon, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10210 San Jose Blvd., Suite 8 to see for yourself.

At Corasp The Salon, it offers haircuts for women, men and children, with options of shampoo, conditioner, styling, blowout, color, texture and extensions.

5. Publix Pharmacy

Photo: emy b./Yelp

Check out Publix Pharmacy, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store and pharmacy at 10500 San Jose Blvd.

The store features a deli, meat, seafood, floral frozen food and pharmacy departments, plus multiple aisles of grocery products and food.

