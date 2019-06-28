Check out the 5 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Southside Estates neighborhood

Visiting Southside Estates, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an American diner to a Thai restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southside Estates, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Juicy Crab

Photo: stacy l./Yelp

Topping the list is bar, seafood and Cajun/Creole spot The Juicy Crab. Located at 1115 Mary Susan Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 297 reviews on Yelp.

If you've been to a crab boil, you know how to navigate the Juicy Crab: Choose a seafood or combo (crab, mussels, shrimp, clams, lobster, etc.), pick a seasoning, select a spice level and enjoy. You can also get baskets of fried shrimp, chicken, catfish and the like.

2. Secret Garden Cafe

Photo: lea p./Yelp

Next up is cafe and breakfast and brunch spot Secret Garden Cafe, serving burgers and more, situated at 10095 Beach Blvd. With four stars out of 255 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The subject of a Food Network "Restaurant Impossible" makeover in 2011, the Secret Garden Cafe has survived and thrived. The menu offers big breakfasts and hearty lunches, such as a "Hot Mess" breakfast bowl with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes and shredded cheese.

3. Monroe's Smokehouse Bar-B-Q

Photo: monroe's smokehouse bar-B-Q/Yelp

Barbecue spot Monroe's Smokehouse Bar-B-Q is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 10771 Beach Blvd., four stars out of 146 reviews.

Born of a North Carolina-rooted family smokehouse tradition, according to its website, Monroe's Smokehouse Bar-B-Q offers Carolina-style pulled pork with a vinegar sauce, brisket, burnt ends, turkey and chicken in platters, sandwiches, salads and more. There's also ribs and wings.

4. Grinders American Diner

Photo: monica s./Yelp

Grinders American Diner, a breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10230 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 8, to see for yourself.

According to Grinders American Diner's website, the Grinders name is a triple play: The restaurant grinds its own chuck for burgers and beans for its coffee and offer grinders — the sandwiches — on its menu. Breakfast features platters such as crab cake Benedict, corn beef hash and eggs, Belgian waffles and French toast.

5. Sala Thai Restaurant

And then there's Sala Thai Restaurant, a local favorite with four stars out of 108 reviews. Stop by 10769 Beach Blvd., Suite 10, to hit up the Thai spot, which offers noodles and more, next time you're in the neighborhood.

Sala Thai Restaurant has all the expected Thai classics, plus a few less-common dishes, such as frog legs and a seasonal mango-and-sticky rice dessert.

