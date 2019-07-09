Check out the 5 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Southside neighborhood

Spending time in Southside? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American eatery to an upscale steak spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. BB's

Topping the list is cocktail bar and New American spot BB's, which offers desserts and more. Located at 1019 Hendricks Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 646 reviews on Yelp. You will find pizza among the offerings at this spot.

2. Bistro Aix

photo: kristin w./yelp

Next up is cocktail bar, French and Mediterranean spot Bistro Aix, situated at 1440 San Marco Blvd. With four stars out of 326 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Expect to find oysters and smoked salmon among the seafood selections here.

3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

Photo: ruth's chris steak house/Yelp

Steakhouse Ruth's Chris Steak House is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1201 Riverplace Blvd. in the Crown Plaza Hotel, four stars out of 219 reviews. Look for the filet mignon (pictured above) among the entrees at this chain spot.

4. Wine Cellar

Photo: amber a./Yelp

Wine Cellar, a diner and New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1314 Prudential Drive to see for yourself. Try the Creole lobster and crab bisque to start. Take a gander at the full menu here.

5. The Southern Grill

Photo: ken l. /Yelp

Check out The Southern Grill, which has earned four stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean, Southern and barbecue spot at 800 Flagler Ave. Start your day with this spot's Belgian waffle breakfast. See the full list of menu items here.

