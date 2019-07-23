Check out the 5 top spots in Jacksonville's Deerwood Center neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Deerwood Center has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an antique shop to an "Ancient City" sub sandwich purveyor.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Deerwood Center, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Empanada's Factory Latin Fusion

Photo: nate m./Yelp

Topping the list is breakfast, brunch and Latin American spot Empanada's Factory Latin Fusion, which offers empanadas and more. Located at 8060 Philips Hwy., Suite 101, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp.

The Jacksonville Times-Union notes Empanada's Factory Latin Fusion features a menu "fused with Cuban, Argentinian, Peruvian and Colombian influences." The menu expresses that range with offerings like Cuban picadillo, Guatemalan-style hilachas, Peruvian ceviche and an Argentinian choripán sandwich with chimichurri sauce.

2. Kazu Sushi Burrito

Photo: angela d./Yelp

Next up is sushi bar, poke and Hawaiian spot Kazu Sushi Burrito, situated at 6025 Butler Point Road, Suite 104. With four stars out of 196 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The specialty at Kazi Sushi Burrito, according to eu JACKSONVILLE, is an overstuffed sushi roll dubbed the "sushi burrito." The restaurant on its website says it "balances Hawaiian flavors with Japanese techniques" to create poke burritos, bowls and salads.

3. Ancient City Subs

photo: anonymous t./yelp

Cuban and sandwich spot Ancient City Subs, which offers sandwiches and salads, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8060 Philips Hwy., Unit 207, 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews.

The "Ancient City" name, according to the restaurant's website, is a nod to owner Andy Rockwell's St. Augustine origin, and the St. Augustine-grown datil peppers used in the sauces for some of Ancient City Subs' specialties. Offerings include a Texas roast beef sandwich, a chicken club, an Italian sub and a Cuban.

4. Clara's Tidbits

Clara's Tidbits, a traditional American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 40 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8535 Baymeadows Road to see for yourself.

Clara's offers hot and cold deli-style sandwiches, including a Reuben and a Mediterranean wrap, big salads, sides like coleslaw and potato salad and its signature dessert, lemon cake. Yelper Carmin M. wrote, "I love the chicken salad and chicken avocado in a pita. The potato salad is so good. I would eat here every day if I could."

5. Avonlea Antiques and Interiors

Photo: suszi k./Yelp

Finally, there's Avonlea Antiques and Interiors, a local favorite with four stars out of 33 reviews. Stop by 8101 Philips Hwy. to score antiques and more next time you're in the neighborhood.

Avonlea Antiques and Interiors says on its website that it is "the largest antiques and interiors mall in north Florida," with 200 dealers and designers in a 40,000-square-foot space. In addition to furniture, decor, art, jewelry and collectibles, it offers an on-site restaurant, the Full Circle Eatery, with salads, quiche, sandwiches, desserts and wine and beer. Yelper Justin J. wrote, "This is a great place to find vintage and antique items. It's worth a trip through every month or so to see what new stuff has come in."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.