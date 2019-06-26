Check out the 5 top spots in Jacksonville's Del Rio neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Del Rio has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Tex-Mex chain restaurant to a sushi spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Del Rio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Zoës Kitchen

Photo: zoes kitchen/Yelp

Topping the list is Mediterranean and Greek spot Zoës Kitchen, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 13920 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 101, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features classic Mediterranean appetizers, grain bowls, kebabs and pitas as well as full family meals like roasted chicken, baked falafel and ravioli.

2. Takhrai

PHOTO: MICHAEL F./YELP



Next up is Thai spot Takhrai, which offers noodles and more, situated at 12790-3 Bartram Park Blvd. With four stars out of 151 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Look for authentic Thai appetizers, soups, salads and entrees, such as fried rice, curries and noodle platters, as well as Thai iced tea and coffee on the menu.

3. First Watch

Photo: first watch/Yelp

Breakfast, brunch and lunch spot First Watch is another top choice for traditional American fare.

On the made-to-order menu, you'll find a egg breakfasts, pancakes and waffles, wraps and sandwiches, quinoa bowls, salads and small plates, as well as seasonal items. Yelpers give the business, located at 12540 Bartram Park Blvd., four stars out of 96 reviews.

4. Tijuana Flats

Photo: elizabeth m./Yelp

Tijuana Flats, a Tex-Mex chain restaurant, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 111 Yelp reviews.

The menu features classic Mexican appetizers and entrees, such as burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, tostadas, tacos, Mexican pizza and more. Head over to 13820 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 125, to see for yourself.

5. Sushi House & Grill

PHOTO: RANDOM INTERNET U./YELP



Check out Sushi House & Grill, which has earned four stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp. Aside from raw and deep fried sushi rolls, the menu features Japanese and Asian-inspired soups, salads, appetizers and habachi meals. You can find the Asian fusion spot and sushi bar at 13820 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 145.

