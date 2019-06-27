Check out the 5 top spots in Jacksonville's Lakewood neighborhood

Visiting Lakewood, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a barbecue joint to a Middle Eastern restaurant offering baba ghanoush.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lakewood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pink Salt Restaurant

Photo: pink salt restaurant/Yelp

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Pink Salt Restaurant. Located at 6028 St. Augustine Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp.

An island-inspired breakfast and lunch spot, Pink Salt Restaurant offers dishes such as jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtail, escovitch, eggs any style, sandwiches and cold-pressed juices.

2. Comfort. A Southern Bistro

Photo: Matt c./Yelp

Next up is Comfort. A Southern Bistro, situated at 2777 University Blvd. West, Suite 32. With 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The Florida Times-Union calls the food at Comfort. A Southern Bistro "quintessential Southern fare." The menu includes classics like fried chicken, meatloaf, shrimp and grits, chicken-fried steak and even a "comfort bowl" of fried chicken bites and mashed potatoes. There are also offerings like a chicken-and-waffles sandwich and salads.

3. Noura Cafe & Middle Eastern Foods

Photo: christine m./Yelp

Noura Cafe & Middle Eastern Foods is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1533 University Blvd. West, 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews.

Inspired by the owners' Lebanese heritage, the menu offers specialties like meze, kibbeh, tabbouleh, hummus, baba ghanoush, grape leaves and falafel. Numerous platters offer combinations that include kebabs, lamb gyro and lentil rice. Among the beverages are Middle Eastern wines and beers.

4. Ya Ya Sweets Greek Bakery

Photo: rob c./Yelp

Ya Ya Sweets Greek Bakery is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5041 San Jose Blvd. to see for yourself.

In addition to the expected baklava, Ya Ya Sweets Greek Bakery offers treats like Greek tsoureki bread, kouabiedes and amygdalota (almond) cookies and custom-made cakes, plus special items for Christmas and Easter.

5. Mojo Bar-B-Que

Photo: Amanda F./Yelp

Finally, check out Mojo Bar-B-Que, which has earned four stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp. You can find the barbecue and Southern spot at 1607 University Blvd. W.

The original location of a Florida chain, Mojo Bar-B-Que serves up smoked brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, Texas hot links and chicken and turkey with sweet mustard, vinegar and spicy sauces. You can have your barbecue on sandwiches or platters, including combos, with sides like Brunswick stew, fried pickles, fried green tomatoes and onion rings, a house specialty. And while you dine, you can enjoy the display of local art.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.

