Check out the 5 top spots in Jacksonville's Murray Hill neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Murray Hill has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza joint to a coffee shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Murray Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Edgewood Diner

Photo: chris c./Yelp

Topping the list is traditional American breakfast and lunch spot Edgewood Diner. Located at 954 Edgewood Ave. S, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant serves egg plates, pancakes, steak and eggs, French toast and more for breakfast.

2. Moon River Pizza

photo: debbie l./yelp

Next up is Italian spot Moon River Pizza, which offers pizza and more, situated at 1176 Edgewood Ave. S. With 4.5 stars out of 271 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The pizzeria, one of two Jacksonville locations, also serves salads, calzones, breadsticks, beer and wine.

3. Maple Street Biscuit Company

Photo: rizza e./Yelp

Breakfast and brunch chain Maple Street Biscuit Company, which specializes in Southern comfort food, is another top choice. The restaurant's signature chicken biscuits are made with freshly baked biscuits, all natural chicken and homemade jellies and jams. You'll also find waffles, grits and oatmeal on the menu. Yelpers give the eatery, located at 1171 Edgewood Ave. S, 4.5 stars out of 247 reviews.

4. Town Beer Co.

PHOTO: LINDSEY A./YELP

Town Beer Co., a beer bar, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 57 Yelp reviews. The sleek, modern craft beer shop serves as both a brewery and tap room where you can relax while enjoying a variety of local craft beers. Head over to 1176 Edgewood Ave. S, Unit 4 to see for yourself.

5. Vagabond Coffee

PHOTO: RACHEL W./YELP

Check out Vagabond Coffee, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp. Vagabond Coffee brews specialty coffees and also serves sandwiches, quiches, pastries, cookies and more. You can find the bakery and flea market at 934 Edgewood Ave. S.

