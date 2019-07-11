Check out the 5 top spots in Jacksonville's Royal Lakes neighborhood

Visiting Royal Lakes, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from ice cream to sushi.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Royal Lakes, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Coffee Grinder

photo: lea p./yelp

Topping the list is cafe and coffee and tea spot The Coffee Grinder Located at 9834 Old Baymeadows Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp.

The Coffee Grinder is more than just a place to get your morning java. Beer and wine are also on the beverage list and three nights a week, DJs spin the latest electronica. The University of North Florida's Spinnaker calls it a "great hangout" in the campus area.

2. Five Fx Ice Cream and Taiyaki

photo: brittany m./yelp

Next up is coffee, tea, ice cream and frozen yogurt spot Five f (x) Ice Cream and Taiyaki, offering desserts and more, situated at 9802 Baymeadows Road With 4.5 stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Five Fx Ice Cream and Taiyaki makes your ice cream as you watch. It serves ice cream in cups, waffle bowls or taiyaki, Japanese-style fish-shaped waffles.

"This place is such a gem in Jacksonville," wrote Yelper Tiffany K. "Don't let the exterior and decor fool you. The ice cream is delicious and made right in front of you. The taiyaki is also made to order."

3. Open Sushi

photo: matt c./yelp

Sushi bar, Japanese and Asian fusion spot Open Sushi is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 9930 Old Baymeadows Road, 4.5 stars out of 161 reviews.

Open Sushi has sushi, but it also offers a wide variety of kitchen selections, including teriyaki, tempura, fried rice, donburi, noodles and bento boxes.

Yelper JiMmy P. wrote, "My wife and I ordered a plate of the sweet volcano roll for appetizers. We had the chicken katsu and beef shogayaki for our mains, with fried rice. It was so flavorful!"

4. Bowl of Pho

photo: joyce a./yelp

Bowl of Pho, a Vietnamese spot that offers soups, noodles and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 536 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9902 Old Baymeadows Road to see for yourself.

Bowl of Pho won first place in The CW 17's JaxBest 2018 poll for its Vietnamese offerings, which include 20 varieties of pho, spring rolls, salads and noodle dishes.

5. Snowgenix

Photo: tiffany k./Yelp

Check out Snowgenix, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 138 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bubble tea, ice cream and frozen yogurt spot at 9932 Old Baymeadows Road.

Snowgenix serves Asian-style ice cream that is akin to shaved ice, but with a dairy base. It's lighter in texture than regular ice cream and you can select from a variety of flavors that range from chocolate to lychee.

Yelper Austin O. wrote, "I had the Paradise snow box and I was very satisfied. It contains strawberry 'snow,' fresh strawberries, fruity pebbles and a syringe full of condensed cream. It was so sweet but so good!"

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.