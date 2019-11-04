Check out the top 3 spots in Jacksonville's Lakeshore neighborhood

Visiting Lakeshore, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sushi spot to a barbershop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lakeshore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sushi Bear Sushi & Grill

photo: kandice c./yelp

Topping the list is the sushi bar and Japanese spot Sushi Bear Sushi & Grill, which offers seafood and more. Located at 4530 St. Johns Ave., Suite #9, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp. Look for the steak teriyaki and shrimp with vegetable tempura on the menu.

2. Pomade & Tonic

photo: anita s./yelp

Barbershop Pomade & Tonic is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2415 Blanding Blvd., Suite #1, 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews. Per its Yelp business description, this spot offers haircuts for men and women, straight razor shaving and more.

3. Beautiful Cuticle Nail Salon

Photo: lauren c./Yelp

Beautiful Cuticle Nail Salon, a nail salon, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 46 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4530 St. Johns Ave. to see for yourself. According to its business description on Yelp, this spot offers manicures, pedicures, liquid gels, acrylics and more. Walk-ins are also welcome.

