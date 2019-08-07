Empanada Llama brings empanadas and more to Arrowhead

If empanadas are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to Arrowhead, called Empanada Llama, is located at 9965 San Jose Blvd.

Empanada Llama serves up traditional sweet and savory empanadas from Latin America. There's a classic beef or chicken empanada, a stir fry vegetable empanada, a bacon and eggs empanada and an apple pie empanada on the menu, as well as a variety of sauces and side dishes. Specialty drinks, like limeade and chicha, smoothies, slushies and sodas are also served.

With a four-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Bryan R. wrote, "There's delicious empanadas and tasty smoothies. I will definitely be back!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Empanada Llama is open from noon–9 p.m. daily.

