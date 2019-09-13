Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Atlantic Boulevard Estates neighborhood

Visiting Atlantic Boulevard Estates, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to a Vietnamese eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Atlantic Boulevard Estates, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Rods Crab Shack & More

Photo: son n./Yelp

Topping the list is seafood market and live/raw food spot Rods Crab Shack & More. Located at 1301 Monument Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp. Check out the garlic lobster combo tray on the menu here.

2. Viet Subs Cafe

Photo: don r./Yelp

Next up is Vietnamese spot Viet Subs Cafe, situated at 1531 Monument Road. With 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. You'll find meatball pho, shrimp pho and more among the options here.

3. Hunan Wok Restaurant

Photo: matt m./Yelp

Finally, there's the Hunan Wok Restaurant, a local favorite with four stars out of 40 reviews. Stop by 1531 Monument Road to hit up the Chinese spot next time you're in the neighborhood. Yelpers are excited about the General Tso's chicken at this establishment.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.