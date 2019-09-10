Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Brentwood neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Brentwood has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Caribbean eatery to a doughnut shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Brentwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Caribbean Sunrise Bakery & Restaurant

photo: caribbean sunrise bakery & restaurant/yelp

Topping the list is Caribbean spot Caribbean Sunrise Bakery & Restaurant. Located at 4106 N. Main St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp.

The casual dine-in and take-out eatery serves authentic Jamaican and Caribbean fare, such as jerk pork, Jamaican patties, chicken roti, steamed cabbage and fried plantains. Also, the space houses a small market of imported island groceries. Keep an eye out around town for the restaurant's food truck.

2. America's Donuts

Next up is America's Donuts, a bakery which offers fresh, handmade doughnuts, coffee, juice and more, situated at 5804 N. Main St.

The menu features cake, yeast and filled doughnuts, as well as specialties like apple fritters, bear claws, cinnamon twists, chocolate eclairs and doughnut holes. With 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Wingstop

Wingstop, a spot to score boneless chicken wings and more, is another top choice. Aside from hot wings and your choice of several sauces, such as lemon pepper, hickory smoked barbecue, Hawaiian and teriyaki, you'll also see chicken tenders and sides, like cheese fries, Cajun fried corn and veggie sticks, on the menu. Yelpers give the business, located at 5290-10 Norwood Ave., four stars out of 19 reviews.

