Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Brierwood neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Brierwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Aroma Corner

Photo: carlyne m./Yelp

Topping the list is bakery and breakfast and brunch spot Aroma Corner, which offers coffee and tea and more. Located at 5111 Baymeadows Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp. This spot serves up smoothies, cookies, cakes and more.

2. Sushila's Beauty Care

Photo: sushila's beauty care/Yelp

Next up is day spa, nail salon and eyebrow service spot Sushila's Beauty Care, situated at 5111 Baymeadows Road. With 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This establishment offers facials, waxing services and more.

3. Kong Grocery Asian Market

Photo: kiki g./Yelp

Check out the Kong Grocery Asian Market, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the meat shop and international grocery store, which offers fruits and veggies and more, at 8650 Old Kings Road South, Unit #8. This spot specializes in Asian and Latino produce. You can search for all of its products by clicking here.

