Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Park Ridge neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Park Ridge has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese eatery to a bubble tea spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Park Ridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Kabob E

Photo: nelma p./Yelp

Topping the list is Afghan, Middle Eastern and Greek spot Kabob E. Located at 11915 Beach Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp. You'll find the chicken kebab salad, lamb kebab salad, banjan (eggplant) and more on the menu here.

2. PK Noodles

photo: alyssa p./yelp

Next up is the Vietnamese spot PK Noodles, which offers noodles and more, situated at 11925 Beach Blvd. With four stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This spot specializes in Pho. Beef options include beef meatballs, brisket and more.

3. Naga Tea

Photo: alison f./Yelp

Naga Tea, a spot to score bubble tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 11925 Beach Blvd., Suite #201, four stars out of 91 reviews. Look for carrot juice, orange juice and vanilla chai among the flavors offered here.

