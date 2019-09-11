Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Secret Cove neighborhood

Visiting Secret Cove, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a nail salon to a juice bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Secret Cove, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Nail Boulevard

Photo: ariana ../Yelp

Topping the list is nail salon and cosmetics supply spot Nail Boulevard. Located at 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.

Aside from manicures and pedicures, the beauty shop also offers waxing, massage and eyelash extension services.

2. First Watch

Photo: First Watch/Yelp

Next up is traditional American cafe First Watch, situated at 4490 Southside Blvd. With four stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The casual spot serves breakfast, lunch and brunch. You'll find classic New American items like biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, eggs and hash, pancakes, hamburgers, chicken salad and a club sandwich on the menu. Fresh fruit and vegetable juice blends are made daily as well.

3. JuiceBox

JuiceBox, a spot to score fresh fruit and vegetable juices, blended smoothies and protein shakes, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 104 Yelp reviews.

The menu features more than a dozen smoothies, açaí and dragon fruit bowls and more than 10 blends of fresh fruit and vegetable juices. Head over to 4479 Deerwood Lake Parkway, Suite 4, one of two locations in the city, to see for yourself.

