Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Wesconnett neighborhood

1. Latin House Grill

Topping the list is the Caribbean and Latin American spot Latin House Grill. Located at 5584 Timuquana Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp.

This spot caters to soup lovers. The selections include chicken soup, shrimp soup and seafood soup. Take a gander at the full menu here.

2. Hall's Nurseries & Ace Hardware

Next up is plant nursery and hardware store Hall's Nurseries & Ace Hardware, situated at 5645 Blanding Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Looking for a spot to meet both your gardening and tool needs? This spot has you covered. Yelpers are excited about the variety of plants in the nursery.

3. Rowe's Supermarket

Grocery store Rowe's Supermarket is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5435 Blanding Blvd., four stars out of 14 reviews.

This supermarket is part of the IGA grocery chain. It allows customers to build a personalized shopping list online.

