Explore the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Arrowhead neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Arrowhead has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizzeria to a Japanese restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Arrowhead, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Picasso's Pizzeria

Topping the list is Italian spot and wine bar Picasso's Pizzeria, which offers pizza and more. Located at 10503 San Jose Blvd., Suite 207, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 485 reviews on Yelp.

The upscale restaurant serves more than just pizza, as the menu features handcrafted pasta dishes, salads, sandwiches and entrees, like grilled and glazed salmon and pan-roasted chicken.

2. Kazu Japanese Restaurant

Photo: Monique H./Yelp

Next up is Kazu Japanese Restaurant, an elegant eatery and sushi bar situated at 9965 San Jose Blvd., Suite 35. With 4.5 stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Aside from fresh sushi rolls and sashimi pieces, the menu highlights authentic Japanese cuisine such as fried rice, udon noodles, habachi bowls and bento boxes.

3. Berndt Ends BBQ

Photo: bobby b./Yelp

Finally, check out Berndt Ends BBQ, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, at 10131 San Jose Blvd.

Look for barbecue meat sandwiches and platters served with housemade sides like datil beans, smoked collards, green beans and coleslaw on the menu. Barbecue meat by the pound is also available.

