Explore the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Goodby's Creek neighborhood

Visiting Goodby's Creek, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Lebanese spot to a grill and tavern.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Goodby's Creek, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Beirut Restaurant & Spirits

photo: lindsay c./yelp

Topping the list is Lebanese and Mediterranean spot Beirut Restaurant & Spirits. Located at 3928 Baymeadows Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 137 reviews on Yelp. This spot offers dancing shows after 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

2. Yafa Grill and Cafe

Photo: sarah w./Yelp

Next up is Middle Eastern spot Yafa Grill and Cafe, situated at 3825 Baymeadows Road. With 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. You'll find the lamb chops dinner, falafel dinner and more on this spot's dinner menu.

3. Stonewood Grill & Tavern

Steakhouse and New American spot Stonewood Grill & Tavern, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3832 Baymeadows Road, Suite #3, four stars out of 157 reviews. The chef selections here include chicken pot pie, Tuscan chicken, short ribs and more.

