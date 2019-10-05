Explore the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Pecan Park neighborhood

Visiting Pecan Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cup cake spot to a gym.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Pecan Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Le Petite Cheri Cupcakery

Photo: maya c./Yelp

Topping the list is bakery Le Petite Cheri Cupcakery, which offers custom cakes, cupcakes and more. Located at 731 Duval Station Road, Suite #107-#124, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. You'll find a wide array of different cupcake flavors here including chocolate, strawberry, red velvet and more. Take a gander at the full menu.

2. Publix Super Markets

photo: amy s./yelp

Next up is grocery store Publix Super Markets, situated at 731 Duval Station Road. With four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Expect to find a deli, bakery, pharmacy and more at this chain grocery spot.

3. Workout Anytime Duval Station

Photo: workout anytime duval station/Yelp

Gym and personal training spot Workout Anytime Duval Station, which offers tanning beds and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 731 Duval Station Road, Suite #115, four stars out of 11 reviews. This spot offers 24-hour access for its clientele. Treadmills and stationary bikes are among the cardio options here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.