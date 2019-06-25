Explore the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Beach Haven neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Beach Haven has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Cuban cafe to a ramen spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Beach Haven, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mambos Cuban Cafe

Topping the list is Cuban and Mexican spot Mambos Cuban Cafe, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 13770 Beach Blvd., Suite #9, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp. This spot offers a daily lunch special for $8.50 during the week. Take a gander at the menu here.

2. Taco Libre

Photo: kristin w./Yelp

Taco Libre, a spot to score tacos and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 14286 Beach Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews. Look for the steak quesadilla on the menu here.

3. A Bit of Saigon

Photo: lynn c./Yelp

A Bit of Saigon, a Vietnamese spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 184 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3503 Kernan Blvd. to see for yourself. You'll find pho soup and more among the offerings here.

4. Karai Ramen Bistro

Photo: matt j./Yelp

Check out the Karai Ramen Bistro, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Asian fusion spot, which offers Japanese curry and ramen, at 14286 Beach Blvd., Suite #29. This spot specializes in ramen and it makes its broths from scratch.

